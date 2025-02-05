Almaty Museum of Arts Launches Official Website

ASTANA – Almaty Museum of Arts has launched an official website, offering a digital archive and database to provide researchers and contemporary art lovers access to its collection, the museum’s press service reported on Jan. 31.

The website, developed by a Dutch studio, features information on upcoming exhibitions, the museum’s history, and its growing collection of over 700 works of Kazakh art.

The collection includes pieces by artists such as Aisha Galimbayeva, Salikhitdin Aitbayev, Moldakhmet Kenbayev, Issatay Issabayev, Makum Kisamedinov, Rysbek Akhmetov, Shaimardan Sariyev, Tokbolat Toguzbayev and Zhanatay Shardenov.

In recent years, the collection has been expanded with works by contemporary Kazakh and Central Asian artists. The international collection will include works by Khadim Ali, Xu Zhen, Jadé Fadojutimi, Richard Serra, Anselm Kiefer, Yayoi Kusama, Bill Viola, as well as works created specifically for the museum by artists Yinka Shonibare, Jaume Plensa, and Alicia Quade.

The website will be regularly updated with exhibitions, programs, and events, serving as a key resource for exploring Central Asia’s evolving art scene.