Young Kazakh Forward to Join Chelsea Football Club in 2026

By Staff Report in Sports on 23 January 2025

ASTANA – Dastan Satpayev, a 16-year-old forward from Almaty’s Kairat football team and the Kazakhstan youth team, is set to join London’s Chelsea Football Club in 2026, Tengri Sport reported on Jan. 21.

Photo credit: sports.kz

An official announcement regarding his transfer is expected this week. However, Satpayev will remain with Kairat until he turns 18 and will remain at the Almaty club’s main team during the current season.

Chelsea and Kairat are conducting confidential negotiations, and no details of the financial terms have been disclosed.


