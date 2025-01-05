Winter Swimming in Astana: Cold Challenge for All Ages

ASTANA — As winter temperatures in the capital drop to as low as -40 degrees Celsius, more people find a unique and compelling way to enjoy the cold. Winter swimming, where people briefly dip into icy water, has become a widespread practice for those seeking to challenge their physical and mental limits.

Winter swimmers, often called ‘walruses,’ are known for their energy and determination. The Bodrost (Vigor) winter swimming club in Astana has been welcoming these bold swimmers since the late 1960s.

“At that time, there were very few participants. Now, our club attracts people of all ages, from young adults to seniors, with our oldest member being 85 years old,” told Azamat Dokumbayev, the club’s head, to The Astana Times.

According to him, the practice is not just about enduring the cold but reaping the health benefits. Studies suggest that cold-water immersion can strengthen the immune system, enhance cardiovascular health, improve blood circulation and stimulate endorphin production, boosting overall well-being. However, Dokumbayev noted that preparation and gradual immersion are crucial to avoid risks such as thermal shock or excessive stress on the cardiovascular system.

“For beginners, it is important to take it slow. We recommend a gradual and controlled entry into the water rather than jumping in, as sudden exposure can be dangerous. It is always better to swim under supervision, especially for first-timers. In some cases, we suggest that people with chronic conditions such as hypertension or heart issues consult a doctor before trying this,” said Dokumbayev.

“However, many members with such conditions have reported improved health after regular participation,” he added.

The Bodrost club’s routine is simple but brings people together. Every weekend and on holidays, members gather at 9 a.m. to prepare the ice hole, jog, swim and enjoy tea together in a warm house nearby. The gatherings mostly happen on the embankment of the Yesil River near Astana’s Central Park.

“We clean the ice, share responsibilities and bond over our shared passion for the sport,” said Dokumbayev.

When asked about the club’s demographics, Dokumbayev noted no limitations. People of all ages join in; some families even bring their children. “Last year, we even had a grandmother training her two-year-old granddaughter to take quick dips in the ice hole,” he added.

The club’s reputation extends beyond Kazakhstan, attracting foreign travelers and local international communities who view winter swimming as a unique cultural experience in Astana.

“We have had travelers from Germany who found us on Instagram during their visit to Astana. They asked to try swimming in the midweek, and we arranged it especially for them. We opened the ice hole, and they took a dip. We have also had visitors from the French, U.S., and other foreigners who want to experience it. It is open to everyone, not just a select group. Sometimes, people walking by on the embankment see it, decide to try, change clothes, and swim right then and there,” said Dokumbayev.

For those who might be hesitant, Dokumbayev emphasized the psychological barriers.

“Most limitations are in our heads. The water temperature is always above zero, even in the harshest frost. The cold invigorates the body, triggering a self-preservation response that leaves you energized and refreshed,” said Dokumbayev.

The members practice swimming throughout the year, including winter, which starts in December and continues until the Nauryz holidays in April. Whether for health, community, or the thrill of facing the cold, winter swimming in Astana continues to attract a diverse and dedicated following.