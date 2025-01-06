What Awaits Kazakh Citizens in 2025: Key Changes Ahead

ASTANA – The minimum calculation index, pensions, and all types of state benefits in Kazakhstan have increased from January 2025, Tengrinews reported on Jan. 1.

Economic changes

The minimum pension now stands at 62,771 tenge (US$119). Pension payments based on age and service length rose by 8.5%, and disability benefits increased by 6.5%. However, the minimum wage remains unchanged at 85,000 tenge (US$162).

Support for entrepreneurs

The government will provide non-financial support programs to boost entrepreneurship. These programs focus on enhancing entrepreneurial potential, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, supporting local producers, and providing free consulting services.

Labor immigration

The mechanism for issuing permits to labor immigrants for up to 12 months has been simplified. The grounds for refusing to issue or extend permits have also been defined.

Embassy services

Kazakhstan’s embassies in Russia and Belarus will no longer issue individual ID numbers to foreign nationals starting from Jan. 1. It became known that ID numbers were issued to over 400,000 foreigners in 2024.

Healthcare

Citizens can now electronically consent or refuse vaccinations and confirm disability without physical presence. However, the list of medicines available under the guaranteed free medical care has been reduced. Additionally, new regulations on energy drinks prohibit sales to persons under 21.