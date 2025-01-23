Trade Turnover Between Astana and Tashkent Exceeds $4.2 Billion in 2024

By Staff Report in Business on 23 January 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has become one of Uzbekistan’s largest foreign economic partners, ranking among its top three, with trade turnover reaching $4.22 billion in 2024, Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency reported on Jan. 20.

China remains Uzbekistan’s leading trading partner, with a trade turnover of $12.4 billion, accounting for 18.9% of the total. Russia is second, with $11.6 billion in trade, representing 17.6%.

In mutual trade with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan exported goods worth $1.4 billion, while imports totaled $2.8 billion.

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover increased by 3.8% to $65.9 billion last year.


