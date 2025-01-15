Tourism Tax Revenues in Almaty Double in 2024

ASTANA – Tax revenues from Almaty’s tourism sector reached 85.5 billion tenge (US$161.8 million) in the first 11 months of 2024, doubling the previous year’s figures, the city administration’s press service reported on Jan. 13.

The growth was caused by a 14.2% increase in tourist flow – Almaty welcomed 1.7 million visitors in the first three quarters of 2024.

Investments in fixed assets for tourism reached 92.9 billion tenge (US$175.8 million), a 12% rise from the previous year. Private funding allowed the opening of 35 new accommodation facilities, including 20 hotels, four glamping sites, eight hostels, and three guest houses, adding 836 rooms to the city’s tourism infrastructure.

This year, Almaty seeks to attract more investors, enhance tourism infrastructure, and solidify its status as a leading tourist destination in Central Asia.