Tokayev Stresses Boosting Local Production During Visits to Astana’s Key Industrial Facilities

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the construction industry an important area of ​​the economy and pointed out the need to increase local production during his visit to industry facilities in Astana on Jan. 6.

Tokayev toured the Asyl Qala paving slab plant, which employs over 100 people and has attracted investments totaling eight billion tenge (US$15.2 million).

The plant’s current daily production capacity of 4,500 square meters of paving will double to 9,000 square meters after the completion of its second phase. The plant’s products are widely used in urban development projects in Astana and other cities.

The President then observed the Uniton plant producing autoclaved aerated concrete blocks. Part of the Sensata Group construction company, the plant can produce 150,000 square meters of aerated concrete blocks per year.

Tokayev also visited an electric locomotive manufacturing plant in Astana’s industrial zone operated by the French company Alstom. The plant has produced 380 freight and 70 passenger electric locomotives for the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Railway Company and exported 80 sections to Azerbaijan.

The President was briefed on plans to develop a new generation of locomotives, which will reduce costs by 40% and increase efficiency by 20%. Production will start in 2028. Alstom is currently expanding with service centers in Astana, Almaty, Shu, and Arys and is expected to create 700 more jobs.

Tokayev highlighted that over 600 local companies are involved in the production of parts and components, exporting them to 25 countries. He reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting youth in manufacturing, recalling that 2025 has been declared the Year of Working Professions.