Study of AZAL Plane Black Box Decoding to Begin in Astana

ASTANA – Members of the accident investigation commission are expected to arrive in Astana in the coming days with decoded data from the flight recorders (black boxes) of the AZAL passenger plane that crashed near Aktau, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported on Jan. 7.

The experts will begin analyzing the data immediately upon their arrival.

The decryption of the flight recorders was conducted by the Brazilian Air Force’s Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center. The process involved extracting, collecting, and verifying data from both recorders, which will now be examined to reveal the cause of the crash.