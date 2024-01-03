President Tokayev Reveals Priorities for 2024 in Big Interview

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a big interview to the Egemen Qazaqstan national newspaper, shedding light on the administration’s top priorities for the year 2024 and addressing crucial topics on the national agenda.

From the tragic January events in 2022 to the ambitious economic plans and how the nation builds its foreign policy, Tokayev disclosed it all.

He reiterated that priorities remain unchanged, focusing on ensuring the inviolability of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, protecting the rights and interests of Kazakhstan’s citizens, and creating favorable conditions for sustainable economic growth.

“In the near future, an expanded government meeting will take place, where we will sum up the social and economic development and determine further actions in this direction,” he said.

Egemen (translated as sovereignty from Kazakh) Qazaqstan is a state-owned daily newspaper published in Kazakh. Founded in 1919, it is one of the oldest and most prominent newspapers in the country, focusing on social, political, and economic news.