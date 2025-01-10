President Tokayev Meets with World-Leading AI Expert

By Staff Report in International on 10 January 2025

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kai-Fu Lee, a renowned global entrepreneur and artificial intelligence (AI) expert, on Jan. 10, reported Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Kai-Fu Lee. Photo credit: Akorda

The President highlighted the strategic importance of adopting advanced technologies and noted that exchanging experience with leading global experts supports Kazakhstan’s ambitious digital transformation goals.

The parties discussed integrating AI into various sectors of society, including education, healthcare, and energy.

With extensive experience in developing software products and AI in China and the United States, Lee, who is also President of Sinovation Venture’s Artificial Intelligence Institute, highly praised Kazakhstan’s potential to implement IT initiatives and create a competitive technological ecosystem.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »