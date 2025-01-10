President Tokayev Meets with World-Leading AI Expert

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kai-Fu Lee, a renowned global entrepreneur and artificial intelligence (AI) expert, on Jan. 10, reported Akorda.

The President highlighted the strategic importance of adopting advanced technologies and noted that exchanging experience with leading global experts supports Kazakhstan’s ambitious digital transformation goals.

The parties discussed integrating AI into various sectors of society, including education, healthcare, and energy.

With extensive experience in developing software products and AI in China and the United States, Lee, who is also President of Sinovation Venture’s Artificial Intelligence Institute, highly praised Kazakhstan’s potential to implement IT initiatives and create a competitive technological ecosystem.