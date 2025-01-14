President Tokayev Meets UAE President Ahead of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit on Jan. 13, reported Akorda.

Tokayev highlighted the UAE as a key partner in the Arab world, emphasizing the strategic partnership’s growth in friendship, trust, and mutual respect. He expressed eagerness for Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Kazakhstan, viewing it as an important milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.

The UAE ranks among the top ten largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan. Tokayev noted that direct investment from the UAE more than doubled last year and discussed a new trade turnover goal of $1 billion, focusing on a specific economic agenda to enhance trade dynamics. He also emphasized the importance of implementing strategic investment projects in transport and logistics, energy, finance, and tourism.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated Kazakhstan’s participation in the ADSW Summit and the ongoing effective cooperation between the two countries. He stressed the importance of expanding political dialogue and economic ties, expressing confidence that the Kazakh-Emirati relations would reach new heights, contributing to mutual development and prosperity. He also commended Astana’s role in addressing international and regional security and sustainable development matters.