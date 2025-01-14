President Tokayev Attends Opening of ADSW Summit & Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the grand opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit and the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on Jan. 14, reported Akorda.

The event was attended by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Lacson, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, as well as politicians, leaders in renewable energy, technological development and innovation, investors and entrepreneurs.

ADSW is one of the leading global platforms dedicated to sustainable development and climate change. It aims to stimulate investment in green technologies and renewable energy sources, while seeking innovative solutions to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This year, the summit focuses on the theme Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress.