News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Economic Gains in 2024, Relations with Europe and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a selection of articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes topics such as Kazakhstan’s relations with Europe, the country’s economic gains in 2024, exports of electric freight locomotives and more.

‘Connecting East and West’

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Roman Vassilenko, discussed the country’s role as a key transit hub for global trade and its relations with the EU in an interview with IPS Journal, published on Jan. 8.

“Astana and Paris collaborate closely on the international stage, jointly promoting the principles of peace and sustainable development within multilateral platforms. Notably, on Dec. 3 last year, the Presidents of the two countries jointly presided over the ‘One Water Summit’ on the sidelines of COP16 on desertification.

Kazakhstan is recognised globally as a peaceful and progressive state. In its foreign policy, the country values its reputation as a reliable partner and active participant in international organizations. We actively contribute to strengthening international security and promoting dialogue among nations through offering our ‘good office’ as hosts for talks and peacekeeping efforts. In a nutshell, Kazakhstan is a country that lives in peace with itself, its neighbors and the world,” said Vassilenko.

Kazakhstan could save America’s energy future

Robert M. Cutler, director and senior research fellow of NATO Association of Canada’s Energy Security Program, wrote an article about Kazakhstan’s uranium, published by The Times of Central Asia on Jan. 9.

“The energy crisis gripping Europe has made clear for all to see the limits of solar and wind power. Years of investment and unbridled ambition have not created renewable sources that can deliver the consistent, large-scale energy that modern economies need. Nuclear power has emerged as the only viable solution for achieving zero-emissions energy while maintaining reliability.

Europe’s urgent need to reduce its dependency on Russian gas has made all that even clearer. Meanwhile, the United States faces its own energy challenges. Its nuclear industry urgently requires a secure and stable uranium supply; yet U.S. foreign policy has largely overlooked Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium producer,” the article reads.

Tehran, Astana to strengthen economic ties with new initiatives

Mahmoud Najafi Arab, head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) and Ontalap Onalbayev, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Iran, met at the chamber to discuss ways to expand trade relations between the two countries, reported The Tehran Times on Jan. 7.

“During the meeting, the Kazakh ambassador announced that a trade delegation led by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade would soon visit Tehran. Najafi Arab noted that the current trade volume between Iran and Kazakhstan does not align with the potential of both countries. He described Iran’s observer membership in the Eurasian Economic Union as a turning point for economic relations with member states, including Kazakhstan,” the article notes.

Kazakhstan exports electric freight locomotives to Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan has exported 80 sections of electric freight locomotives to Azerbaijan, which were produced at a plant located in Astana’s industrial zone No. 1, reported Trend on Jan. 6.

The plant was launched as part of an industrialization program with the support of the French Alstom company.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the plant, which manufactures locomotive bodies, transformers, low-voltage and high-voltage cabinets, among other components.

Notably, the plant has produced and serviced 380 freight and 70 passenger electric locomotives and their components for the national company Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KTZ).

Investigators receive black box data from plane that crashed in Kazakhstan

The Guardian published an article on Jan. 6 reporting that Brazil’s air force has extracted the data from two black box recorders belonging to a crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

“The flight recorders, which capture cockpit dialogue and flight data from the plane, were analysed in Brasília, but Kazakhstan is in charge of releasing the results.

All the data was handed over to the Kazakhstan investigation authority … in accordance with international protocols for investigating aircraft accidents,” Brazil’s air force said in a statement.

Mastercard crypto credential launches in UAE and Kazakhstan, simplifying cryptocurrency transactions

Mastercard has introduced the latest expansion of its innovative Mastercard Crypto Credential solution to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kazakhstan, marking its debut in the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region, reported Fintech Finance News on Jan. 9.

“Mastercard Crypto Credential simplifies the consumer experience allowing crypto exchange users to send and receive cryptocurrencies using simple aliases instead of complex blockchain addresses, facilitated through Mastercard’s partnerships with key exchanges and providers in the region. It also helps verify transactions among consumers and businesses using blockchain networks, providing the assurance that a user has met a set of verification standards and confirming that the recipient’s wallet supports the transferred asset. It brings greater trust and certainty to crypto transactions through the exchange of metadata and Travel Rule information,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan’s economic gains in 2024

Markets Herald, a North American business news network, published an article on Dec. 29 analyzing Kazakhstan’s economic and social achievements in 2024.

“2024 was a year of economic development for Kazakhstan, an issue that the country’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had prioritized for several years. This effort culminated in his September Address to the people of Kazakhstan, titled ‘Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Social Optimism,’ where he outlined key priorities for the country’s economic development in the near future. The government actively worked on implementing these tasks throughout the year.

Notable results have been achieved. Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 4.4% in 2024, driven by strategic measures to diversify the economy, attract investments, and bolster domestic businesses. Government initiatives focused on expanding the non-oil sector, fostering a favorable investment climate, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Measures to support domestic producers increased the share of small and medium-sized businesses in Kazakhstan’s economy by 1.8%, bringing it to 38.2%. The number of active SMEs has now surpassed two million, employing over 4.2 million people. SME output increased by 19.1% in the second quarter, reaching $65 billion,” the article reads.