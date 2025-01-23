Must-See Events to Wrap Up January’s Final Weekend

ASTANA – This weekend, Astana and Almaty are filled with excitement, offering something for everyone. From live concerts and thrilling sports competitions to captivating art exhibitions or enchanting musical performances. Both cities promise a cultural and entertaining experience not to be missed. The Astana Times has curated a selection of events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

Nomad Inspiration concert on Jan. 25

The Astana Opera Ballet continues its collaboration with HasSak, a renowned ethno-folk group, which has won the hearts of audiences.

The concert will showcase new, breathtaking performances by choreographer Sultanbek Gumar, set to the captivating music of HasSak and composer Hamit Shangaliev. Prepare for an evening full of passion, creativity, and unforgettable emotions.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League on Jan. 26

Get ready for the hockey showdown between Barys and Siberia is just around the corner. Brace yourself for a game packed with high-energy action tand hrilling plays. Don’t miss the chance to cheer for your team and be part of this intense battle on the ice.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Pop Art: Warhol, Lichtenstein and others” exhibition from Jan.23 to March 8

Pop art, influenced by everyday objects like comic books, brands and celebrities, breaks the barriers between popular culture and fine art, turning familiar images into artistic icons. Explore a unique exhibition showcasing the works of the most renowned pop art artists. Don’t miss out on this immersive journey through the vibrant art of the 20th century.

Venue: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14 D, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Sacred Kimeshek” exhibition from Dec. 6 to Feb. 16

Explore the rich traditions of Kazakhstan at Tilek Sultan’s interesting exhibition. A member of the Union of Artisans of Kazakhstan and a holder of the prestigious UNESCO quality mark, Tilek Sultan has dedicated years to studying and preserving the art of the kimeshek, a traditional women’s headdress. The exhibition showcases an impressive collection of ancient kimeshek, along with national costumes, jewelry, and handcrafted headdresses. It is a rare chance to see these intricate works of art up close and learn about their history and meaning. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with tradition

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Hollywood Soundtracks concert on Jan. 25

Experience the perfect mix of cinema and live music that brings together top music industry professionals to craft a seamless blend of visual storytelling and rich, emotional melodies.

Watch iconic film moments with live music, creating an inspiring and cozy atmosphere. Whether you love movies, music, or both, this is your chance to enjoy an unforgettable evening where two art forms come together in a whole new way.

Venue: Smart Point; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Frida Kahlo Paintings Come to Life” exhibition from Jan. 19 to Feb. 9

Discover the captivating world of Frida Kahlo at the Lumiere-Hall Multimedia Museum. This unique showcase presents almost all of Kahlo’s works in a large-scale multimedia display, offering a rare opportunity to explore the depth and beauty of her artistry. As a prominent figure in 20th-century art, Kahlo’s paintings are filled with vitality, vibrancy, and profound emotion, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Dive deeper into Kahlo’s life and art at the exhibition’s extensive information area, where fascinating details about her works are revealed.

Venue: Lumiere-Hall Multimedia Museum; 13 K2B, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.