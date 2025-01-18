Kyrgyz Republic Creates Three Artificial Glaciers

ASTANA – Three artificial glaciers have been created in the Batken Region in the southern Kyrgyz Republic to solve problems with irrigation water in the spring, Kazinform reported on Jan. 16, citing the press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Kyrgyz President in the Batken Region.

One of the glaciers is located in the Sumbula aiyl aimak (a municipality consisting of one or more villages and adjacent territories) of the Leilek district, while the other two are situated in the pastures of Kaiyndy and Gaz aiyl aimaks in the Batken district.

These projects are part of local government, pasture committee, and non-governmental organizations initiatives, aimed at solving problems of climate change.

With artificial glaciers, local authorities intend to address water shortages in pastures by providing an early spring water supply for livestock and moisture for non-irrigated lands.