Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Maksim Wins Grand Prix at Festival in Dubai

By Dana Omirgazy in Culture on 13 January 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Maksim won the grand prix at the Sanremo Best Song 2025 contest on Jan. 4-11 in Dubai.

Yerzhan Maxim dedicated his victory to his family, teachers and friends. Photo credit: Yerzhan Maxim’s Instagram page.

The 17-year-old singer from Uralsk in western Kazakhstan shared the good news on his Instagram.

“It was an honor for me to win the international singing competition. With a special feeling, I bow my head to the Kazakh people, who continue to appreciate my work and support me,” wrote Maksim on Jan. 9. 

In 2019, Maksim became a finalist in the Junior Eurovision International Song Contest. In 2023, he won a grand prix at the WAF Contest in Skopje, Macedonia.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »