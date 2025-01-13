Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Maksim Wins Grand Prix at Festival in Dubai

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Maksim won the grand prix at the Sanremo Best Song 2025 contest on Jan. 4-11 in Dubai.

The 17-year-old singer from Uralsk in western Kazakhstan shared the good news on his Instagram.

“It was an honor for me to win the international singing competition. With a special feeling, I bow my head to the Kazakh people, who continue to appreciate my work and support me,” wrote Maksim on Jan. 9.

In 2019, Maksim became a finalist in the Junior Eurovision International Song Contest. In 2023, he won a grand prix at the WAF Contest in Skopje, Macedonia.