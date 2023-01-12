Young Kazakh Singers Win Prestigious International Competition

ASTANA – Young Kazakh singer Yerzhan Maksim won a Grand Prix at the WAF Contest in Skopje, Macedonia, on Jan. 11, while Altynai Tolegen took the second place, reported the press service of the Kazakh National University of Arts (KazNUA).

“The victory of the KazNUA vocal school student, Yerzhan Maksim, a young talent with international fame, in another prestigious international competition was the first gift for the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh National University of Arts. Congratulations to Yerzhan Maxim on his victory. We wish him a creative inspiration to conquer new heights!” said the statement.

Both singers received WAF Awards certificates. Maksim thanked his teachers and audience for their support and extended congratulations to Tolegen.

“The WAF Awards selected 12 child vocalists from all over the world who have achieved great musical success, including me. I dedicate my victory to my country. I am proud to represent my country every time I go on stage with our beautiful flag,” the singer wrote on his Instagram.

Video credit: Instagram account of Kazakh National University of Arts