Kazakhstan’s Water Usage: Challenges, Path to Reform

ASTANA — As global water scarcity becomes a growing concern, Kazakhstan faces mounting challenges in water resource management. Despite its natural reserves, inefficient usage and aging infrastructure highlight the urgent need for reforms and public awareness of conservation, according to an analytical article by Kazinform.

One of the main concerns globally is the inefficient use of water resources. According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Kazakhstan’s average water consumption per unit of production is 109 cubic meters, significantly higher than Russia’s and the United States’ 44 cubic meters and Australia’s 21 cubic meters. This inefficiency underscores the need for modern water-saving technologies.

Water sources in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s water resources are primarily surface water, with an annual average volume of 106 cubic kilometers. Of this, 44.3% comes from transboundary rivers shared with China, Uzbekistan, Russia, and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The country is divided into eight water basins: Aral-Syrdarya, Balkhash-Alakol, Yertis, Yesil, Zhaiyk-Caspian, Nura-Sarysu, Tobyl-Torgai and Shu-Talas. These basins are the primary water sources for industry, agriculture and household consumption.

Sectoral water usage

Water usage across various sectors reached 24.9 cubic kilometers in 2023, reflecting stable but potentially increasing demand due to expanding industries such as oil, gas, and mining.

Industry accounts for 23.5% of total water intake, 94.7% from surface and 5.3% from underground sources. Of this, 75% is discharged back into water bodies after treatment.

Agriculture remains the largest consumer, using 60% of total water intake. From 2020 to 2023, an average of 14.8 cubic kilometers was used annually for irrigation, with 98.8% sourced from surface water. Household consumption, by comparison, represents merely 4% of the total water intake, amounting to approximately one cubic kilometer.

Aging infrastructure and regional disparities

Kazakhstan’s aging water infrastructure remains a critical challenge, with 40% of supply networks in deteriorated condition. Many pipelines, some over 30 years old, suffer from significant leaks, leading to substantial water loss.

The government reports that Kazakhstan’s total water supply network spans 100,000 kilometers, most requiring significant repairs or complete replacement. In some regions, more than 50% of infrastructure is outdated, contributing to water loss and declining service quality.

Rural areas face additional challenges, with centralized water access reaching 96.6% of the population, compared to 98.9% in urban areas. To address these regional disparities, the government is implementing 30 infrastructure projects this year to improve drinking water access for 1.4 million people in 437 settlements.

Expert perspectives on water shortages

Anatoly Ryabtsev, director of the Water Hub International Research Center, noted that while Kazakhstan does not currently face critical water shortages, inefficient usage remains a concern.

“The most acute water shortage in Kazakhstan is observed in the Mangystau region, which relies on the Aktau thermal power plant. Other regions have stable water supply, and shortages are not anticipated. We also have significant reserves of groundwater—almost 15 cubic kilometers—which can be used for drinking purposes,” said Ryabtsev.

However, he warned that climate change could gradually reduce water availability, particularly affecting rain-fed agriculture and mountain-fed rivers such as the Syrdarya, Shu and Talas.

“We often misuse water resources. Freshwater is frequently wasted on activities like washing cars, which should be avoided,” added Ryabtsev.

New Water Code and future reforms

In November, Mazhilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, endorsed the new Water Code. It is now pending approval by the Senate, the upper chamber of the Parliament.

It aims to protect water resources and ensure sustainable management. Key provisions include recognizing water as an economic asset, integrating surface and groundwater use, and increasing public participation in water management.

“For the first time, the new Water Code defines water security, emphasizing the protection of the population and economy from water scarcity and pollution risks,” said Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, during the endorsement of the code on Nov.28, 2024.

The code also mandates ‘ecological runoff’ requirements to maintain minimum water levels for ecosystem sustainability. It introduces amendments to four legal codes—environmental, business, civil and land—as well as nine laws related to environmental management, agriculture, construction and energy.

Kazakhstan’s water challenges in a global context

Kazakhstan’s struggles with water scarcity reflect broader global trends. According to the United Nations (UN), over 2.2 billion people lack access to clean water, and climate change exacerbates shortages.

As of 2022, nearly half of the world’s population faced severe water shortages, with a quarter experiencing “extremely high” water stress—using over 80% of their renewable freshwater reserves. The UN warns that climate change will further increase the frequency and severity of these crises, posing risks to social stability worldwide.