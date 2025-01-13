Kazakhstan’s Major Sporting Events in 2025

ASTANA – This year, Kazakhstan will host several international competitions, as Kazakh athletes will compete at the world’s leading sports events.

In January, Kazakhstan became the venue for the International Ski Federation (FIS, Fédération Internationale de Ski) Freestyle Junior World Ski Championships in moguls and aerials, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Jan. 10.

The competition was held at Almaty’s Shymbulak mountain resort from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11. More than 100 athletes from 13 countries, such as Germany, Canada, China, France, the United States, South Korea, and Kazakhstan, took part in the competition. Kazakhstan’s team won two gold and two silver medals, finishing second behind China’s national team in the tournament’s overall rankings.

In February, the national team will take part in the ninth Asian Winter Games, which will be held in Harbin, China. It is expected that 139 Kazakh athletes will compete in various disciplines, including biathlon, ice hockey, figure skating and short track. The championship will bring together more than 1,000 athletes from 32 countries.

In November, Kazakh athletes will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the second edition of the Games of the Future 2025.

Kazakh athletes are set to compete in several prestigious international events, including the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the third CIS Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, and the 12th World Games in Chengdu, China.

Kazakhstan is scheduled to participate in more than 100 sports tournaments and competitions at both international and national levels this year.