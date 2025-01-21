Kazakhstan’s IT Services Exports May Reach $700 Million in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan exported IT services worth $471 million in January-September last year, 26% more compared to the same period in 2023, said Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev during a Jan. 21 government meeting. According to the ministry’s forecasts, IT services exports could reach $700 million in 2024.

The Astana Hub, Kazakhstan’s international technology park, plays a key role in promoting Kazakhstan’s IT exports, said Madiyev. The number of its residents exceeded 1,500 companies, including 400 international ones. Their revenue totaled 620 billion tenge (US$1.2 billion) in 2024. At the same time, the income from exports was 227 billion tenge ($430 million).

Astana Hub residents export to more than 90 countries. In addition to Astana Hub residents, GovTech products of National Information Technologies JSC, including Smart Data Ukimet, Smart Bridge platforms and the EPIR website builder, were exported for the first time.

In 2023, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the need to boost Kazakhstan’s IT services exports to $1 billion by 2026.