Kazakhstan’s IT Services Exports Keep Growing

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s IT services exports increased to $306 million between January and June last year.

According to Finprom financial and business analytical service, in 2020, the figure was only $34.9 million, in 2021 – $76.1 million, and in 2022, the export of IT services increased by 4.5 times to $339 million. In 2023, the export volume of such services reached $529 million.

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO) estimates, global exports of digitally delivered services reached $4.25 trillion in 2023, up 9% year-on-year, and accounting for 13.8% of world exports of goods and services. In Europe and Asia, which hold a global share of 52.4% and 23.8% respectively, exports rose by 11% and 9%.