Kazakhstan’s Ice Cream Exports Soar to Historic High

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s ice cream exports reached a record 9,800 tons from January to November 2024, a 70% increase compared to the same period in 2023, Data Hub’s press service reported on Jan. 21.

This is the highest volume since 2002. Russia accounted for the largest share of exports at 69%, followed by the Kyrgyz Republic with 20% and Uzbekistan with 9%. Russian imports nearly doubled.

The export surge occurred despite a slight 3% drop in production, which totaled 49,400 tons during this period. Imports also declined by 3% to 12,500 tons. As a result, 10% less ice cream was available in Kazakhstan’s domestic market during these 11 months compared to the previous year.