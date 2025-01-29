Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship Recognized by UN for Advancing Regional Cooperation

ASTANA — The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)’s achievements during Kazakhstan’s 2020-2024 chairmanship were circulated by UN Headquarters as an official document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

Under the leadership of Kazakhstan, CICA has made major strides in advancing multilateral cooperation across Asia. Notable accomplishments include the effective update of the Catalogue of Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs), the adoption of new thematic areas such as combating terrorism and promoting digital security, and fostering sustainable economic and environmental cooperation among member states, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service on Jan. 24.

CICA’s unique platform has been important for fostering peace, security, and prosperity in Asia. Kazakhstan’s initiatives also led to the establishment of new permanent advisory bodies, including the CICA Council of Eminent Persons and the Think Tank Forum. Furthermore, Kazakhstan has strengthened CICA’s role in addressing global challenges, from pandemics to climate change, ensuring that Asia’s growing influence continues to shape a peaceful and sustainable future.

Kazakhstan remains committed to supporting the transformation of CICA into a fully-fledged regional organization, reinforcing its role as a central pillar in Asia’s multilateral diplomacy.