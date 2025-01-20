Kazakhstan Welcomes Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

ASTANA – Kazakhstan welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on Jan. 19, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, reported Kazinform.

“We highly appreciate the mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. This is an important step that will help stop the violence, free hostages, and increase humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, which is extremely necessary in the current situation. Kazakhstan always stands for peace and stability, and we sincerely hope that these agreements will become the basis for further steps towards a long-term resolution to the conflict,” he noted.

He also emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently supports the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the principles of international law.

“Kazakhstan consistently supports the solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the formula ‘two states for two peoples.’ This means the creation of two independent states, where both Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace and security. We are ready to support international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace,” he concluded.

After 15 months of collective grief and anxiety, three Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity and returned to Israel, while 90 Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli jail. The ceasefire’s start was delayed by several hours on Sunday morning due to Hamas being late in confirming the hostages’ names, citing “technical field reasons” for the delay. Once the truce commenced, hundreds of displaced people began returning to their homes across Gaza, and convoys of lorries carrying much-needed humanitarian aid entered the territory.