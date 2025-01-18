Kazakhstan Showcases Culinary Traditions to Chinese Media

ASTANA – A Chinese media team from Sanlian Lifeweek Magazine, one of China’s leading publications, visited Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent to explore Kazakhstan’s rich culinary heritage for an upcoming feature. The visit highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts to revive and promote its national cuisine internationally, reported Kazakh Tourism Press Service on Jan 16.

The group explored traditional dishes like beshbarmak (a traditional dish made with horse meat and dough, kumys, and milk tea with millet while experiencing the hospitality of the Kazakh people. According to journalist Liwei Wu, the visit was inspired by Kazakhstan’s status as a visa-free destination and its cultural ties with China. “Kazakhstan’s culinary traditions are unique, and we were eager to learn more,” she said.

The team visited national restaurants and bustling markets during their tour, evaluating the dishes, service, and ambiance. The trip seeks to promote Kazakh cuisine and attract Chinese tourists interested in gastronomic tourism, a growing trend in China.

“Gastronomy tourism is one of the most promising sectors for attracting global travelers,” said Kairat Sadvakassov, the chairman of Kazakh Tourism.

In addition to its culinary appeal, Kazakhstan was recently recognized as the Most Perspective New Destination 2025 by Tongcheng Travel, one of China’s leading online travel agencies. In 2024, the number of visitors from China to Kazakhstan increased by 78 percent, reaching 655,000.