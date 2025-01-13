Kazakhstan Resumes Grain Supplies to Iran, Azerbaijan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan transported by rail 10.6 million tons of grain, of which 8.1 million tons were exported in 2024. The country resumed grain supplies to Iran and Azerbaijan.

According to the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company, last year, grain transportation increased by 20% to Tajikistan, by 92% to the Kyrgyz Republic and by 86% to Azerbaijan. Grain loading to Iran doubled.

“Transportation of milled products also showed positive dynamics. In 2024, the volume of transportation reached 3.2 million tons, which is 2% more than in 2023. Exports of milled products increased by 3% and reached 2.3 million tons. Exports of milled products to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, are growing, with significant growth of 4%, 5% and 41%, respectively. China has increased imports of Kazakh milled products by 34%,” reads the statement, released on Jan. 8.

KTZ also noted that the company is taking efforts to improve the logistics of grain and milled product transportation, monitoring all stages of their delivery. The transportation of socially significant goods, such as grain and milled products, is under special control. To coordinate transportation, an operational grain headquarters is in operation, which monitors and controls transportation on a daily basis, ensuring their continuity and timeliness.