Kazakhstan Ratifies Marrakesh Treaty, Advances Rights of Blind People 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on ratification of the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled on Jan. 28, reported Akorda.

The ratification will be an important step for Kazakhstan in strengthening the rights of people with disabilities. It will give them equal access to knowledge, education, and culture, promoting their active participation in the country’s social and economic life. More than 90 countries have already ratified this treaty, allowing for the international exchange of adapted books expanding the opportunities for readers worldwide.

Kazakhstan’s adoption of the Marrakesh Treaty reflects the country’s commitment to social inclusion and safeguarding the rights of all its citizens. This move will enhance education, career advancement, and cultural engagement opportunities for thousands of blind and visually impaired Kazakh citizens.

The Marrakesh Treaty, adopted by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2013, aims to remove legal barriers that prevent visually impaired persons from accessing books and other printed materials.

The treaty provides for notable exceptions to copyright, allowing works to be adapted without needing permission from copyright holders. This allows libraries, specialized organizations, and educational institutions to create and distribute books in accessible formats, such as Braille, audiobooks, and electronic texts.