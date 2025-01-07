Kazakhstan Issues Record Number of Passports in 2024

By Staff Report in Nation on 7 January 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan issued 1,488,308 passports in 2024, the highest number in the past 30 years, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This surge was partly due to the halved tariff for issuing passports to children.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The youngest recipient of a passport was just ten days old, while the oldest was 109 years old.

In the process of readmission, 70 Kazakh citizens stranded abroad without documents were returned home.

Additionally, 3,786 employers were found illegally employing foreign labor. Meanwhile, 41 foreign IT specialists were granted residence permits through a simplified procedure.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »