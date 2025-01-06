Kazakhstan Exports 54% More Harvest Grain in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan exported 3.7 million tons of new harvest grain between September and Dec. 25, 2024, a 54% increase compared to the 2.4 million tons exported during the same period in 2023, reported the Ministry of Agriculture.

Exports to Uzbekistan grew 44% to 1.4 million tons, Tajikistan – 53% to 589,000 tons, Afghanistan – 52% to 182,000 tons, and to the Kyrgyz Republic – 22% to 72,000 tons. Grain exports to Iran via the port of Aktau surged by 30.2 times to 435,000 tons.

Over the first 11 months of 2024, a total of 9.2 million tons of grain cargo were transported, with 2.2 million tons moved domestically and seven million tons exported.