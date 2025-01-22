Kazakhstan – EU Trade Grows Nearly 18% in 2024

ASTANA – The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the European Union reached $44.2 billion in January-November 2024, 17.7% more than the same period in 2023, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on Jan. 21. Exports totaled $34.6 billion, while imports – $9.6 billion.

At an overview briefing for the heads of EU diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko highlighted the country’s foreign policy priorities, focusing on strengthening economic cooperation and expanding transport connectivity in Central Asia and between the region and the EU. He also touched upon Kazakhstan’s relations with Russia, China, and the United States.

Vassilenko emphasized the high dynamics of the political dialogue with the EU and the importance of effectively implementing the agreements reached in trade and investment, transport and logistics, green energy, and critical raw materials, as well as facilitating the EU visa regime for Kazakh citizens.

“The past year was very productive for the development of our relations with the EU and its member states. We are confident that by making new efforts, we will be able to make 2025 even more successful for our relations, and further strengthen our friendly and mutually beneficial ties,” he said.

Since 2005, European investments in Kazakhstan have reached $180 billion. More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in the country.