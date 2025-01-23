Kazakhstan Debuts National Pavilion at Bett Show in London

ASTANA – For the first time in 40 years, Kazakhstan is presenting a national pavilion at one of the world’s largest international education exhibitions – the British Educational Training and Technology Show, also known as the Bett Show, which is taking place on Jan. 22-24 in London.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the country’s pavilion focuses on the country’s development as a regional academic powerhouse. Kazakhstan’s dynamic educational environment has spurred increased interest in its learning prospects, welcoming over 30,000 international students.

Kazakhstan has established doctorate courses and undertaken considerable research with major foreign universities. Large organizations are also encouraging the use of artificial intelligence programs to improve digital skills.

Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek presented the Study in Kazakhstan project to reinforce the country’s position as a regional academic hub. According to him, establishing campuses by leading British universities, such as Coventry University Kazakhstan, expands academic opportunities, enhances education quality, and promotes the internationalization of higher education institutions.

“This is the first time Kazakhstan is participating in one of the world’s largest educational exhibitions, the Bett Show, with a national pavilion. It provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our country’s development as a regional academic hub. Today, nearly 30,000 foreign students study in Kazakhstan, and new educational programs are being implemented in collaboration with leading international universities. These achievements demonstrate the international recognition of Kazakhstan’s education system and its openness to the world,” said Nurbek.

The national pavilion features six leading universities from Kazakhstan and branches of Coventry University Kazakhstan and Heriot-Watt University.

During the event, the Kazakh delegation plans to sign agreements with leading U.K. universities, which are supposed to create new opportunities for academic and scientific cooperation.

The Bett Show is a leading global event in education, which brings together representatives from educational institutions, EdTech companies, universities, schools, and developers of educational solutions. The event attracts approximately 30,000 attendees from 130 countries annually, offering a platform to share experiences, present innovations, and discuss global educational trends.