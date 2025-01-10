Kazakhstan Begins Drilling First Exploratory Well at New Oilfield

ASTANA – Embamunaigas, a 100% subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG) national oil and gas company, has begun drilling the first exploratory well at the Taisoigan site in the Atyrau Region, KMG’s press service reported on Jan. 8.

The site, located within the Caspian sedimentary basin, consists of Mesozoic suprasalt structures. Eight structures at depths ranging from 400 to 3,800 meters will be drilled by the end of 2025. The drilling plans are based on a large-scale 3D seismic survey covering 5,600 square kilometers.

Embamunaigas conducts all subsoil use operations according to Kazakhstan’s legislation and environmental requirements. KMG’s geological exploration projects aim to discover hydrocarbons and enhance Kazakhstan’s resource base, especially in regions with mature fields experiencing natural reserve depletion.

Exploring the Taisoigan site is important in boosting the Atyrau Region’s energy potential and economic stability. Previously, the Uaz, Uaz North, Kondybai, and other deposits were discovered near this area.