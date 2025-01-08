Kazakh Tennis Player Enters Top Five in World Juniors Rankings

ASTANA – Amir Omarkhanov, a 17-year-old tennis player from Kazakhstan, has surged into the top five of the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors Rankings, climbing ten spots to secure the No. 4 position, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reported on Jan. 6.

Last season, Omarkhanov claimed victory at the J300 Beijing 2024 Tennis Tournament and won three major doubles titles, including the Orange Bowl, which is considered an unofficial world championship.

Another player, 16-year-old ​Zangar Nurlanuly, also soared in the rankings, rising 36 places to reach No. 38. He won three major singles titles in 2024, including at the J100 in İzmir, the J200 in Shymkent, and the J100 in Latvia.

Damir Zhalgasbay has come close to the TOP-100, improving by 84 positions to rank 112th after securing a win at the Kraków tournament last year.

Omarkhanov and Nurlanuly are set to compete in the Australian Open Tennis Draws soon, following their participation in the prestigious ITF J300 Traralgon 2024 Tennis Tournament.