Kazakh President Meets With Top AI Experts in Abu Dhabi

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with experts in the field of artificial intelligence on Jan. 15 as part of his working visit to Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to the meeting participants, Tokayev noted that AI is one of the key driving forces of modern progress and is capable of radically changing the economy.

“Significant steps are being taken in Kazakhstan to create a solid foundation for the promotion of AI. The emphasis is being put on the formation of an institutional framework, infrastructure and the development of human capital. As part of the institutional structure, we are creating an International Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence, which will work under my leadership. This council will become a strategic platform for dialogue and exchange of views with global experts, bringing together engineers, researchers and entrepreneurs to develop recommendations for national AI policy and strengthen international cooperation,” said the President.

Tokayev underlined that the key priority for Kazakhstan in the field of AI is the training and support of highly qualified specialists, noting the activities of the AlemAI advanced technology center, which is supposed to unite the best world practices and facilitate the implementation of innovative solutions. He noted that the center will become a hub for the implementation of AI-related initiatives, including educational programs for schools, universities and vocational training centers, research centers, offices for startups and companies, as well as platforms for exchanging experiences and best practices.

“In the field of education, we introduced the innovative Al-Sana program, which is designed to promote the development of human capital in AI. The program provides interdisciplinary training for specialists from different industries and contributes to the development of advanced solutions in AI,” the President said.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan strives to become an active participant in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem and called on the event participants to cooperate in various areas: from scientific research to the establishment of ethical standards.

The event continued with a discussion featuring the founder of Polynome Alexander Khanin, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of G42 Andrew Jackson, Professor Debbah Merouane of Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi, Chairperson of the UN’s AI for Good Impact Initiative Ebtesam Almazrouei, and others.