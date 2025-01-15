Kazakh President Holds Talks With Officials, Business Leaders in Abu Dhabi 

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a number of meetings on Jan. 14-15 as part of his working visit to Abu Dhabi.

Tokayev invites Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to Kazakhstan

Tokayev met with Giorgia Meloni on Jan. 15 to congratulate on her birthday, wishing her success in her public service for the benefit of the further prosperity of the friendly people of Italy.

The President warmly recalled his official visit to Rome last year, which marked a new stage in the development of Kazakh-Italian relations.

To maintain a high level of interstate cooperation, Tokayev reiterated his invitation to pay an official visit to Astana.

Meeting with Masdar CEO, ADNOC Director

Tokayev met with Masdar CEO Mohamed Al Ramahi on Jan. 14 to discuss expansion of Masdar’s presence in Kazakhstan and the implementation of new significant projects in the field of renewable energy and digitalization, reported the Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that the partnership between Kazakhstan and Masdar has reached a qualitatively new level. He noted that the officials have signed all the necessary agreements for the implementation of a major project to build a one gigawatt (GW) wind power plant in the Zhambyl Region. The volume of investments in this project will reach $1.4 billion.

Mohamed Al Ramahi informed the President about the company’s plans to begin construction work and expressed interest in using local components to manufacture wind turbines as part of this project.

Khaled Salmeen, executive director of downstream industry, marketing and trading of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), who also attended the meeting, noted significant prospects for cooperation between the national oil and gas companies of both countries.

The President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to developing its collaboration with ADNOC.

The President conferred with CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group Mohamed Al Shamisi

During the meeting with CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group Mohamed Al Shamisi on Jan. 15, the officials addressed prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of previously reached agreements in the transport and logistics industry.

Tokayev welcomed Abu Dhabi Ports’ plans to build a number of large facilities, emphasizing that these initiatives are in line with Kazakhstan’s strategic interests in developing maritime and port infrastructure on the Caspian Sea.

The President emphasized that the development of transport infrastructure and transit corridors is of great importance for ensuring sustainable economic growth in the country and enhancing international trade.

Mohamed Al Shamisi thanked Tokayev for his continued support in the implementation of joint investment projects. He also discussed beneficial cooperation with the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company.