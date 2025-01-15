Kazakh, Nigerian Presidents Ready to Advance Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Jan. 14 on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country and one of the continent’s largest economies.

In turn, Tinubu confirmed his readiness to make joint efforts to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

The Presidents discussed the prospects for developing cooperation in the trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy and agricultural sectors and exchanged views on current international agenda topics, noting the importance of intensifying interaction within multilateral structures.

Tokayev invited Tinubu to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.