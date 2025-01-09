Kazakh Foreign Ministry to Enhance Collaboration With International Fund for Saving Aral Sea

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Yermukhambet Konuspayev met with Askhat Orazbay, chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) executive committee, on Jan. 6 to discuss the cooperation plan.

During the meeting, the officials addressed the outcomes of the country’s first year as chair, the work of the executive committee, and urgent topics on the organization’s agenda, reported the ministry’s press service.

Orazbay discussed the progress made in promoting Kazakhstan’s chairmanship priorities, implementing regional environmental projects and programs, and expanding IFAS’ international relations.

Konuspayev and Orazbay underlined the IFAS’ vital role in regulating water management, water-energy and environmental aspects of the regional development in the Aral Sea basin.

Following the IFAS Summit in Dushanbe in September 2023, they agreed to improve the organization’s activities and solve the tasks and instructions of the heads of state.

Kazakhstan took over the chairmanship of the IFAS on Jan. 1 last year for the 2024-2026 term. IFAS approved the work plan for Kazakhstan’s first year of chairmanship in September 2024.