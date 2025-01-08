Kazakh Film Triumphs at Golden Lion Festival in India

ASTANA – The Kazakh film “Citizens of the Roof” has won two nominations at the Golden Lion International Film Festival (GLIFF) in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information reported on Jan. 6.

The film was honored as the Best International Feature Film and won the Best Debut Filmmaker of Feature Film award. Notably, the movie highlighted five female debuts: producer Aliya Sharipbayeva, screenwriter Zhanna Timofeyeva, production designer Yelena Aitova, actress Lidiya Yartseva, and director Gulshat Smagulova.

“Citizens of the Roof” tells the story of the friendship between Damir, a young man with a troubled past, and Kostya, an autistic teenager. The film touches on themes of social adaptation for people with special needs and the value of inclusion.

The film was also recognized as a quarter-finalist at the Oniros Film Awards in New York in December 2024.