Kazakh Capital to Create Second Industrial Park

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital started implementing the project to create a second industrial park on an area of 409 hectares based on the Astana – New City special economic zone.

According to Khalel Akimzhanov, head of Astana’s investment and entrepreneurship development department, industrial park No. 1 is the country’s leader in the production volume, reported Kazinform on Jan. 16.

“Over the entire period of operation, the average load reached 83%, the production volume is 8.6 trillion tenge (US$16.2 billion). Also, industrial park No. 1 became the leader among all special economic zones in terms of tax deductions and export volume. Taking into account the positive experience of industrial park No. 1, work continues on the implementation of the industrial park No. 2 project, using the public-private partnership mechanism,” said Akimzhanov.

He noted that Astana is traditionally among the leaders in attracting investment to the country’s economy. In 2024, more than 1.9 trillion tenge (US$3.6 billion) of investments were attracted to the capital’s economy, with an increase of 13.1% compared to the previous year.