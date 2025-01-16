KASE Index Grows by Over 33% in 2024

ASTANA – Last year, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) index continued to grow by 33.2%, to 5,578.10 points, according to KASE Chairperson Alina Aldambergen.

The capitalization of the stock market grew by 23% or 6.1 trillion tenge (US$11.5 billion) over the year and reached 32.9 trillion tenge (US$62 billion), reported Kazinform on Jan. 15 citing Aldambergen.

The publishing of financial reports and dividend payments are the primary factors driving the rise of KASE index shares. The overall trading volume of index shares at the end of the year was 148.7 billion tenge (US$280 million).

In 2024, the volume of foreign currency trading on KASE totaled 38 trillion tenge (US$71.6 billion), which is 28% or 8.3 trillion tenge (US$15.6 billion) higher than the previous year.

According to the KASE, the average daily trading volume was 152.7 billion tenge (US$287.6 million), the average daily number of transactions was 837, the average volume of one transaction was 182.3 million tenge (US$343,375).

The share of trading in the USD/KZT currency pair in the total volume of foreign currency trading increased to 72.2%. In 2023, the figure was 62.7%. At the same time, the share of trading in the EUR/USD currency pair decreased to 2.7% at the end of the year.

The entire trading volume on KASE in 2024 was 389.1 trillion tenge (US$732.9 billion), down 5.3% or 21.7 trillion tenge (US$40.9 billion) from 2023. The entire trading volume on the money market was 338.1 trillion tenge (US$636.8 billion), down 8.6% or 31.9 trillion tenge (US$60 billion) from the previous year.