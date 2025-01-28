Government Needs to Live Within Means, Says Kazakh President

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an expanded government meeting on Jan. 28, outlining key priorities for the government’s work in the year ahead.

Tokayev highlighted the positive results achieved in 2024 despite the “challenging global situation,” reports the Akorda press service. However, he emphasized that many unresolved issues remain.

He spoke of a “new reality” that requires the government to develop a “clear strategy” to address emerging challenges.

“Key issues are emerging as tariff conflicts and sanction confrontations become the new reality of the global economy. These trends carry serious consequences. Climate agenda will undergo significant changes, leading to a revision of approaches to the development of green energy,” said Tokayev.

“No matter how difficult it may be, the government must ensure strict saving measures and allocate funds solely to address the most urgent issues. It is time to tighten our belts and live within our means,” he added.

The Kazakh President proposed eight priorities for strengthening the government’s work, including economic diversification, fostering infrastructural development and enhancing the country’s agro-industrial sector.

“The effectiveness of the government and local authorities will primarily be judged by their results in economic development and improving citizens’ quality of life,” he noted.

The expanded government meetings with President Tokayev take place once a year to review the results of the previous year and identify priorities for the coming years.