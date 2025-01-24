First Feature Film on Tourism Showcases Kazakhstan’s Natural Beauty (Video)

ASTANA — “Janym Qazaqstan,” the first Kazakh feature film about tourism, invites viewers to explore the country’s breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness. Created in collaboration with Qazaq Geography, the film premiered nationwide on Jan. 23, captivating audiences with its vivid portrayal of Kazakhstan’s natural treasures through the eyes of a foreign visitor.

In an interview with The Astana Times, general producer Zhasulan Seisenhanov discussed the film’s origins and aspirations.

“The idea came after frequent trips to the Charyn Canyon, where I noticed that 90-95% of tourists were foreigners. This made us think about popularizing domestic tourism among Kazakh citizens. By showcasing the unique natural resources of our country, we hope to inspire citizens to explore Kazakhstan while boosting local businesses and improving services at these destinations,” said Seisenhanov.

Directed by Damir Tastembekov, the comedy follows Asiye, a Turkish photographer who has to replace a ruined collection of landscape films within a week. Arriving in Kazakhstan, she meets Arman, a local guide, who joins her on a journey of discovery. Against the stunning backdrops of the Charyn Canyon, Tien Shan mountain peaks and Kolsai Lakes, their adventure evolves into a tale of trust, personal growth and budding romance. The film integrates Kazakhstan’s natural wonder into its narrative, featuring key iconic locations.

Inspiring tourism and sustainability

With its stunning visuals, “Janym Qazaqstan” promotes domestic tourism as an alternative to international travel while encouraging sustainable practices.

“This film inspires appreciation for Kazakhstan’s nature and calls for environmental responsibility. Turkish audiences at a private screening in Istanbul were impressed by the country’s beauty and potential,” reads a Qazaq Geography Instagram post.

Seisenhanov emphasized the role of Qazaq Geography in guiding location selection and ensuring the film highlights mindful travel. “Thanks to their participation, the film is not only visually stunning but also informative,” he said.

The creators carefully selected iconic tourist destinations, including the Singing Dune in Altyn-Emel National Park, the Bozzhyra tract, the Korgalzhyn National Park and urban landscapes from Almaty, Astana and Aktau.

“These locations represent the diversity of Kazakhstan’s nature and culture, already popular among foreign tourists. We hope their beauty will inspire local audiences to travel domestically,” said Seisenhanov.

A global vision

Though rooted in Kazakhstan, the film speaks to a global audience. “For Kazakhs, it is a call to cherish and protect our heritage. For international viewers, it is an invitation to discover Kazakhstan’s landscapes and culture,” said Seisenhanov.

The filmmakers aim to showcase “Janym Qazaqstan” internationally, translating it into English and Turkish to broaden its reach.

“Kazakhstan is not only a land of stunning beauty but also a unique destination for tourism and film production. This is our first step toward popularizing Kazakhstan on a global scale,” said Seisenhanov, expressing optimism for its potential to elevate the country’s profile.