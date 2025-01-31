February’s First Weekend: Top Events You Can’t Miss

By Fatima Kemelova in Tourism on 31 January 2025

ASTANA – Kick off February with a cultural extravaganza. It is the perfect time to indulge in relaxation and entertainment through various enriching activities. Whether you’re drawn to exciting ballets or thrilling live musical performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. 

Almaty. Photo credit: Visit Almaty.

Astana 

Davis Cup on Feb. 1-2

The Davis Cup is the biggest international men’s tennis tournament, and Kazakhstan’s team competes yearly.  Teams worldwide compete in knockout matches.

Photo credit: Andrey Udartsev

Venue: Beeline Arena; 4/2, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here

“Giselle” ballet on Feb. 2 

“Giselle” emerged during the romantic ballet era, representing its pinnacle achievement. In an era fascinated by supernatural tales, the ballet captures the theme of young men torn between mundane existence and seductive beings from an unreal realm, such as undines and sylphs. 

Photo credit: rus-ballet.ru

At its heart is the legend of Willis, young women who died before marriage after being betrayed by their lovers, making it a perfect fit for this era of ballet. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere and enjoy the moment.

Venue: Azerbaijan Mambetov State Drama and Comedy Theater; B2.3, Mangilik Avenue. Tickets are available here

The Illusion Show: Master of Magic on Feb. 1-2 

Master of Magic is a breathtaking illusion show by Chingiz Ibrahim, a Central Asia’s Got Talent finalist. Watch as reality twists, thoughts are read, and time and space become illusions in the hands of a true master. Prepare to be amazed.

Photo credit: freepik

Venue: The Sintez Theater; 8, Akhmet Baitursynov Street. Tickets are available here

Almaty 

English Stand up on Feb. 1

Come and have fun at a stand-up show. You’ll hear funny stories, clever jokes, and feel-good vibes. Bring your friends or come alone — either way, it’s all about having a good time and forgetting your worries. It’s a great way to laugh, relax, and enjoy your time.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Venue: Alau Comedy Space; 72, Tole Bi Street. Tickets are available here

Tynda Music: Vivaldi. The Four Seasons concert on Feb. 2

Tynda Music group invites you to an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration and elegance. Experience the magic of Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,”  reimagined through the modern interpretations of Max Richter and the passionate rhythms of Astor Piazzolla. Let the music transport you and fill the hall with beauty and emotion.

Photo credit: tyndamusic.com

Venue: Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here


