Experts Reflect on Tokayev’s Address at Government Meeting 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an expanded government meeting on Jan. 28, reviewing the country’s socio-economic development in 2024 and outlining key priorities for the government in the coming period.

Tokayev emphasized the need for deeper analysis and effective measures in key areas, including the economy, infrastructure projects and social support, to strengthen public confidence in government institutions.

Experts from various sectors shared their insights on the president’s core messages.

Education and healthcare reforms

Anna Alshanskaya, head of the Economic Policy Analysis Department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, said the initiatives announced at the meeting build on broader socio-economic reforms to improve the quality of life.

“The accessibility and quality of education remain a priority. The national Comfortable School project will be completed in 2025, and a wide network of modern support schools is being developed nationwide,” she wrote on Telegram.

An additional 1,300 schools will be upgraded over the next three years to reduce classroom shortages.

Alshanskaya highlighted efforts to modernize vocational education.

“The Year of Working Professions has initiated a review of curricula and state quotas for educational institutions. This will help train skilled workers tailored to labor market demands while considering regional needs,” she said.

Alshanskaya also noted that the healthcare system must adapt to rapidly changing conditions.

“As part of the national Modernization of Rural Healthcare project, 460 medical facilities were built in 2024. The government and regional akims [mayors] were instructed to complete all planned facilities by the end of 2026,” she said.

Tokayev emphasized the need to revise social support mechanisms and accelerate improvements in the health insurance system through legislative reforms.

Strengthening regional ties

Financial analyst Andrei Chebotarev highlighted Kazakhstan’s expanding cooperation with neighboring countries, a point Tokayev underscored in his speech.

“Strengthening ties with Central Asian nations, Russia and other Eurasian Economic Union partners in industry, transport and logistics, IT and agriculture aligns with the country’s foreign policy priorities,” Chebotarev wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also noted Tokayev’s call for accelerating transport infrastructure development.

“The Trans-Kazakhstan Railway Corridor is a key link in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Government agencies have been instructed to focus on developing multimodal transport hubs that integrate various modes of transportation,” said Chebotarev.

According to him, this highlights another key international priority—leveraging Kazakhstan’s geographical location and transport infrastructure.