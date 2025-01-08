Eastern Kazakhstan to Build New Hydroelectric Power Plant

ASTANA – A 16-megawatt hydroelectric power plant is set to be constructed in the Markakol district of Eastern Kazakhstan, said Nurlan Ramazanov, the head of the energy and housing and public utilities department of the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazinform reported on Jan. 8.

The facility, located on the Kalzhyr River, will be the fifth hydroelectric project in the region aimed at advancing green energy initiatives.

During flood periods, the plant will be capable of supplying sufficient energy to the entire Markakol district. Overall, its output will be integrated into Kazakhstan’s unified energy system.

Kalzhyr River Energy LLC won the rights to build and operate the plant through a competitive auction. The company is obliged to complete the hydroelectric power plant within five years and is expected to finish the project by 2030.

This project is part of the overall strategy for Kazakhstan’s green energy development. It will not only improve the region’s energy security but also play a key role in reducing dependence on traditional energy sources. The project is also expected to generate hundreds of jobs.