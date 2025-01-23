Dombra’s Melodies Resound Powerfully on Kilimanjaro 

ASTANA – Dombra player Alibek Kaiyrbek continues his remarkable journey of conquering the world’s highest peaks with the soulful sounds of Kazakhstan’s national instrument. This time, he performed Kurmangazy’s legendary composition “Adai” at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, towering at 5,895 meters above sea level.

Last year, Kaiyrbek brought the dombra’s melodies to Europe’s highest point, Mount Elbrus in the Caucasus.

His journey to Kilimanjaro spanned approximately seven days—an essential period for his body to acclimate to the high altitude.

“Africa’s unique nature and vibrant, cheerful people made this journey unforgettable. The warmth and resilience of the Tanzanian people, especially the guides, porters, and carriers, left a deep impression on me. Their energy and positivity are contagious, and their dedication and sincerity are truly inspiring. Reaching the summit on the seventh day was an indescribable moment,” said Kaiyrbek in an interview with The Astana Times.

He noted that the dombra’s melodies resonated just as powerfully and emotionally on Kilimanjaro as they did on Elbrus. Despite the challenge of tuning the instrument in strong winds, the sound remained pure and atmospheric, carrying the spirit of Kazakhstan to new heights.

“Carrying the dombra was not difficult, even though it took up half the space in my summit backpack. The instrument piqued the curiosity of fellow climbers and tourists. Many asked about it, and some even started calling me ‘samurai’ because the dombra case looked like a katana. These moments added a special color to the climb,” said Kaiyrbek.

Kaiyrbek shared that his project goes beyond scaling peaks. He also gives small lectures and concerts at base camps, where he introduces people to the dombra’s rich history, tells stories of Kazakh culture, and inspires them to explore the country.

“My project is all about promoting Kazakhstan beyond its borders,” he said. “Many tourists and climbers are genuinely curious about our country. When I share Kazakh hospitality in such extreme conditions, they get excited about the idea of visiting the country. These moments fuel my passion to keep going.”

His next goal is to conquer Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, with acclimatization climbs on Lenin Peak, Mount Ararat, and Mount Damavand.

“To make my plan a reality, I need support, as these expeditions require substantial financial resources. But I believe this journey is worth it—to share the story of Kazakhstan with the world through the sounds of the dombra,” said Kaiyrbek.