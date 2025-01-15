Decrypted AZAL Plane Black Boxes Delivered to Kazakhstan 

ASTANA — Decrypted black boxes of the AZAL plane, which crashed on Dec. 25 last year in Aktau, were brought from Brazil to Kazakhstan.

Today, their data is being examined by specialists, reported Kazinform referring to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport on Jan. 15.

The Commission for the Investigation of the Aviation Accident of the Kazakh Transport Ministry, in accordance with the standards and recommended practices of Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), after a detailed study of all the facts and materials, will publish a Preliminary Report, which will present established factual information on the progress of the investigation.

The crash killed 38 people and left 29 injured, including three children.