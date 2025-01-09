China Hails Strong Ties with Kazakhstan, Promises New Heights in 2024

ASTANA – China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors bound together by mountains and rivers, good friends sharing a high degree of mutual trust and good partners enabling each other’s success, said China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun’s during a Jan. 7 press conference in Beijing.

Commenting on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s extensive interview on Jan. 3, where he reflected on the dynamics of relations with foreign partners, including China, Guo said that 2024 was a year of good harvest for China-Kazakhstan relations, reported Chinese Foreign Ministry’s press service.

“China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors bound together by mountains and rivers, good friends sharing a high degree of mutual trust and good partners enabling each other’s success. Just as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in the interview, the cooperation between the two countries has evolved into a dynamic and multifaceted relationship. In recent years, under the strategic and personal guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Tokayev, cooperation between China and Kazakhstan in various fields has entered the fast lane,” he said.

Last year, President Xi paid a state visit to Kazakhstan and reached important new common understandings with President Tokayev on bilateral relations, providing a strong boost to bilateral cooperation. The two countries have seen frequent mutual visits at various levels and more robust trade and economic ties. Cooperation in industrial capacity, connectivity, agriculture, new energy and so on is going well. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges have seen breakthroughs. Two-way travel hit a new high, he said.

“In the new year, China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to forge stronger synergy between our development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, jointly ensure the success of this year’s major events, translate the common understandings of our heads of state into more deliverables and continue to take China-Kazakhstan relations to new heights,” Guo noted.