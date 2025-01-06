Almaty to Host Seventh Digital Forum

ASTANA – Almaty will host the seventh Digital Almaty forum, themed Industrial AI: Technologies for a New Era, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2025, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry.

The event will explore breakthrough changes in an industry driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the future of global industry. Over 40,000 attendees are expected to participate in the two-day forum.

Digital Almaty 2025 will feature several events, including the Industry 4.0 AI Battle, a competition to identify the best startup in AI, and an exhibition of Kazakhstan’s largest subsoil users, industrial startups, technology parks, and IT companies, which will share experience on projects in the IT ecosystem.

“The seventh Digital Almaty forum will present an extensive business program covering AI integration into industrial ecosystems, economics and finance, ESG initiatives, medicine, education, and cybersecurity,” said Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev. “The forum will offer AI solutions that can transform production, including the development of smart factories, modernization, and automation within Industry 4.0 frameworks.”

The previous Digital Almaty forum saw the signing of approximately 30 memorandums, including an agreement between Freedom Holding Corp. and the Executive Directorate of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. The Industry 4.0 Startup Battle also awarded a total prize fund of $180,000.