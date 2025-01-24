Almaty to Host Debut Performance of Birlik Ensemble

ASTANA — Almaty will host one of the most striking and unique events in the world of culture — the debut performance of the Birlik ensemble — only once on Jan. 30, the ensemble’s art director, Anel Marabayeva, announced on her Instagram page.

The Birlik celebrates Kazakhstan’s cultural diversity and the unity of peoples through art. For the first time in the country’s history, the music, dance, and traditions of 130 ethnic groups representing the country’s wealth and originality are united on one stage.

The concert will feature grand choreographic productions, magical live music, and luxurious costumes conveying the unique essence of each ethnic group. The ensemble’s repertoire blends traditional heritage with modern motifs, creating a cultural journey through the dances of nations.

Productions staged by outstanding choreographers from Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tatarstan will be performed by 20 talented dancers and musicians of different nationalities.

The Astana Sazy state folklore ensemble will also participate in this artistic celebration, emphasizing friendship, mutual understanding, and respect among nations.